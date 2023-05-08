(BCN) — One person suffered injuries from smoke inhalation after a residential fire broke out at a two-story townhouse in San Leandro Monday morning.

Firefighters from the Alameda County Fire Department responded to the fire in the 2400 block of Cheshire Court at 5:01 a.m. after receiving a call from a neighbor who saw flames and smoke.

Residents of the townhouse were evacuated without injury upon firefighters’ arrival, but a neighbor suffered smoke inhalation and was being treated at the scene as of 7 a.m., according to Alameda County Fire Division Chief Heather Marques.

The fire was extinguished at about 6:20 a.m. Firefighters remained on scene past 7 a.m. inspecting the residence for flare ups, damage, and to salvage property, Marques said.

Alameda County Fire responded with four engines, one heavy rescue truck and two battalion chiefs.

No firefighters were injured. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.