1 person injured in SF Tenderloin District shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday evening.

Authorities had asked people to avoid the area of Market and 6th Street but the roads have since been reopened.

Police say the adult man was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Police say the victim was not cooperating with authorities.

At this time, authorities have not located the suspect.

Officers say they have wrapped up their investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.

