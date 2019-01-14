1 person killed in fire at San Jose apartment complex Video

SAN JOSE (KRON) - At least one person is dead following a fire at an apartment complex in San Jose early Monday.

The fire was reported just before 7 a.m. at a building in the area near Foxdale Loop and Capitol Expressway.

Officials declared the fire under control just before 8 a.m.

About 10 people were displaced from four apartment units due to the fire, authorities said.

No information on the person killed has been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

