1 person killed in Petaluma car collision, police investigate

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) – Police in Petaluma are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred Friday.

On Friday at 4:09 p.m., officers with the Petaluma Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle collision on North McDowell Boulevard just north of Scott Street.

Police said it appears a silver Nissan traveling north on North McDowell Boulevard made a left turn in front of a blue Chevy Silverado truck traveling south on the roadway, and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital and later died.

The driver of the Chevy was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and was later released.

