(KRON) — One person was shot and killed Sunday in an incident that police are investigating as a homicide, the Hayward Police Department said Monday. Officers responded around 2:46 p.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting on the 400 block of Berry Avenue.

At the scene, officers located the victim, a 55-year-old Hayward resident, suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personnel arrived and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time, police said. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police are actively investigating the incident as a homicide. More details will be released when they are available, according to police.