(KRON) – The Antioch Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide that occurred last Wednesday, the department announced Tuesday.

Antioch police were alerted of a shooting at 1068 Sycamore Drive at 8:37 p.m. on Jan. 3.

Antioch police located evidence of a shooting upon arrival. The victim arrived at a local hospital suffering from at least one gunshot. The victim was treated at the hospital. Initially, the victim was listed in critical condition but is now stable.

This is an ongoing investigation.