1 person shot with serious injuries in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police said one person has life-threatening injuries after an overnight shooting on Monday.
The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Mt Frazier Drive, just before 3 a.m.
This story will be updated.
by: Fareeha RehmanPosted: / Updated:
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police said one person has life-threatening injuries after an overnight shooting on Monday.
The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Mt Frazier Drive, just before 3 a.m.
This story will be updated.