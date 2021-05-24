1 person shot with serious injuries in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police said one person has life-threatening injuries after an overnight shooting on Monday.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Mt Frazier Drive, just before 3 a.m.

This story will be updated.

