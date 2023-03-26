SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One person is in the hospital after a stabbing Sunday afternoon, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The stabbing happened around 2:51 p.m. near Almaden Expressway and Highway 85.

The unidentified victim was suffering “life-threatening” injuries, according to SJPD. As of 6:10 p.m., the injuries have been updated to “non-life-threatening.” Pollice said the victim is now stable.

The victim has at least one stab wound. As of 5:50 p.m., there have been no arrests in the stabbing. Police will continue to investigate the stabbing.

San Jose recorded its seventh homicide of 2023 after a shooting last week, KRON4 reported.

This is a developing story. Check back as KRON4 learns more.