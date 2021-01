SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a 1st-alarm fire in San Francisco Saturday night.

The San Francisco Fire Department responded to the 1500 block of Great Highway.

Officials say there is possibly a person trapped.

BREAKING: WORKING FIRE, 1ST ALARM, 1500 BLOCK OF GREAT HY, #SFFD UNITS ON SCENE AND RESPONDING. REPORT OF POSSIBLE TRAPPED PERSON @MarjanPhilhour @D4GordonMar @LondonBreed pic.twitter.com/OdOuGsbl6M — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) January 24, 2021

No other details are available at this time.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.