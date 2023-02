CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — At least one person was killed during a head-on collision with a big rig Monday morning on Vasco Road near Camino Diablo in Brentwood, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

All northbound and southbound lanes of Vasco Road have been shut down due to the accident. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible. The estimated time of reopening is unknown, CHP said.

This story is developing and will be updated.