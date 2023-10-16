(KRON) –One of the three suspects who allegedly robbed a Vallejo store has been arrested by Vallejo Police Department.

Vallejo PD received a service call regarding three men stealing approximately $1,000 worth of liquor from a business on the 900 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane on Oct. 11.

According to police, the establishment’s loss prevention officer provided Vallejo PD dispatchers with a detailed description of the suspect’s vehicle, which was a Ford Flex. Additionally, the establishment had surveillance footage showing the suspects pilfering the merchandise. The suspects fled the establishment before police arrived. Vallejo PD issued a “Be On The Lookout” (BOLO) alert for the suspects and the getaway vehicle.

Vallejo PD detected the Ford Flex traveling on Sonoma Boulevard near Magazine Street and initiated a felony traffic stop on Oct. 14. The driver failed to yield, leading to the initiation of a pursuit. The driver led officers to Crockett, at which point he decided to surrender to officers, police said.

According to Vallejo PD, the male suspect was immediately detained and the car was searched. Officers found a firearm on the front passenger floorboard, police said. The suspect is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm. The officers discovered the driver was not the firearm’s registered owner. VPD states they will be contacting the registered owner regarding the status of this firearm.

The suspect was arrested and transported to Solano County’s Jail on multiple felony charges. The Ford Flex was towed from the scene.