1 seriously injured in Berkeley shooting

BERKELEY (KRON) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Berkeley Friday night that left one person with serious injuries.

According to Berkeley Police, around 9:23 p.m. officers responded to calls of gunfire in the area of the 7th Street and Channing Way.

Callers reported hearing screaming and multiple gunshots.

Once officers arrived at the scene they found a parked car riddled with bullet holes and numerous shell casings in the street.

Police say about 15 minutes later, Oakland's Highland Hospital called in to report a gunshot victim who had self-transported to the hospital.

The victim’s injury was serious but not life-threatening.

A stray bullet also hit a house in the area.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

