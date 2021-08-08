1 shot and killed during large house party in Sunnyvale, 1 injured

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — One person was shot at a large house party on Saturday night and died from the injuries, the Sunnyvale Police Department said.

Police said they responded to the 1400 block of Navarro Drive around 10:19 p.m. due to a music disturbance report. They estimated there were between 150-200 people at the party, many of them around the ages of 16-19 years old.

Shots were fired while police were on the scene, and officers said they found two adults who were shot. They were transported to a hospital in San Jose, where one of them died. The other victim is in surgery and expected to survive, according to police.

Anyone with additional information about this case is encouraged to call Detective Corrine Abernathy at 408-730-7134.