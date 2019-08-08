Live Now
1 shot in East Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot in East Oakland.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of 24th Avenue near Garfield Elementary School.

Police have not released any details on the shooter, but the victim is in stable condition.

