Police in Oakland say the body was found behind a wall, and between two pillars. (Getty Images)

(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Jack London Square Wednesday night.

Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 90 block of Broadway. Officers located a victim with a gunshot wound(s), however the victim refused medical care and drove to the hospital, police said.

Officers later located evidence that revealed the victim was a part of the involved party to the shooting. The individual, who was listed in stable condition, was taken into custody at the local hospital.

KRON On is streaming news live now

OPD placed a second individual, who is believed to also be involved, into custody at the scene of the shooting, police said.