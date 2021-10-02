1 shot to death in Union City

UNION CITY (BCN) – A person was shot to death on Queen Anne Drive in Union City Friday night around 8:30 p.m., police said.

Officers who went to the 4200 block of Queen Anne Drive on a report of a shooting found a victim with at least one gunshot wound, according to police.

The victim succumbed despite officers’ lifesaving attempts and was pronounced dead at the scene by Alameda County Fire Department paramedics, police said.

Union City police are investigating the shooting and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Angela Fonseca at angelaf@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5227.

Anonymous tips can be left on the Union City Police Department tipline at (510) 675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.

