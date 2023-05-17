(KRON) — One person was stabbed on Tuesday evening during an armed robbery near Jack London Square, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. The incident occurred at 10:14 p.m. on the 60 block of Franklin Street.

Oakland PD officers responded and made contact with a victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim told officers that three unknown suspects, one armed with a knife, confronted them and demanded their property.

After taking the victim’s property, one of the suspects stabbed the victim. The three responsible then fled the area on foot, heading in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition, police said. The investigation is ongoing.