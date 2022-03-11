SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A 15-year-old passenger died Tuesday night in South San Francisco after two cars raced each other and one of them lost control, police announced in a press release.

The car that lost control struck a wall and a tree causing the boy to die — in addition to an adult passenger who suffered “major injuries,” the release said.

The crash happened on the 1200 block of Hillside Boulevard at around 8 p.m.

The incident started when two cars were racing westbound on Hillside Boulevard.

The adult driver whose car crashed was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail for “vehicular manslaughter with negligence.”

This is an ongoing investigation.