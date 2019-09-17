1-year-old boy likely died of fentanyl exposure from dad: police

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – New details are emerging in the death of a 1-year-old boy in Santa Rosa.

Authorities believe he likely died from coming into contact with fentanyl while lying next to his father.

Police say 29-year-old Patrick O’Neill has been unconscious since he overdosed on Saturday and that his organs are failing him.

Family and friends say O’Neill is responsible for the death of his son.

But some argue that O’Neill would never purposely harm his son, and hopes this comes as a warning to others about the dangers of using drugs.

Police said they would book O’Neill for his son’s death once he is cleared from the hospital.

But one friend got word from family that O’Neill could be taken off life support.

