BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A 1-year-old child is critically injured after a redwood tree fell onto a home in Boulder Creek on Tuesday, according to Boulder Creek Fire Chief Mark Bingham. The child is in critical condition but is conscious and breathing, Bingham said.

The home that was struck is located on Bob Cat Lane in Boulder Creek, which is in Santa Cruz County. The home is close to Highway 236.

Boulder Creek fire crews were called to the scene and found that the fallen tree broke through the house and went into the living room, Bingham said. The child was pinned by the tree.

Crews had to remove the tree from the home to extricate the child, per Bingham. Cal Fire and Boulder Creek Fire Department crews were on the roof and inside the living room working on cutting out the tree.

Four other people were inside the house when the tree fell. Red Cross is assisting the other victims.

The child was taken from Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz to Valley Medical Hospital in San Jose, Bingham said.

Strong winds on Tuesday brought down trees across the Bay Area. In addition to the damage, more than 100,000 Bay Area PG&E customers were without power as of 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.