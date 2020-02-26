1-year-old injured in DUI crash in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A DUI driver crashed into a concrete rail Tuesday morning injuring his 1-year-old daughter who was in the car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 8:47 a.m. on Tuesday, the CHP received reports of a solo car collision on northbound Interstate 680 at Highway 4 transition ramp.

Authorities arrived to find an Audi A6 crashed into a concrete rail with major damage.

A male driver and his 1-year-old daughter were inside the car.

Good Samaritans pulled over to help get the child out of her car seat.

Officers say the child had cuts and lacerations but her injuries were non-life threatening.

She was taken to Children’s Hospital in Oakland to be treated.

The CHP says the 58-year-old driver Lon Lucky from Martinez, is suspected of driving under the influence.

He was taken to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek to be treated for minor injuries.

Lucky was arrested at the hospital for felony DUI, in addition to child endangerment causing injuries to the 1-year-old.

He was later booked at the Martinez Detention Facility.

Authorities posted to Facebook saying, “There is NO REASON to drive impaired and risk injuries to yourself, others, and certainly not to your own children. Please never drive impaired.”

Latest Posts: