MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters are at the scene responding to a greenhouse fire Wednesday afternoon in Morgan Hill, Cal Fire officials tweeted. 10-20 greenhouses were on fire in the area of Hale Avenue and San Bruno Avenue.

As of 3:06 p.m., the fire is at 2 acres. Cal Fire said forward progress has been stopped, and firetrucks will remain at the scene for the next few hours to ensure the fire is fully extinguished.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.