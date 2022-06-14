PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — Fire units responded to a two-alarm brush fire in Pittsburg that burned 10 acres on Tuesday afternoon, Cal Fire said. The fire is at Golf Club Road and Golf Club Court.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said at 6:24 p.m. that the fire had been contained. CCCFPD placed defense crews along Orinda Circle to defend homes in the area. It said although fires burned in some some yards, all structures have been protected and no evacuation orders were issued.

CCCFPD said it has responded to the area frequently due to lots of dry vegetation. People are asked to be cautious when driving in the area.

Cal Fire is assisting CCCFPD in fighting the blaze.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.