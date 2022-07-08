LOWER LAKE, Calif. (KRON) — Cal Fire responded to a structure fire that extended into the wildland in Lower Lake on Friday. No evacuation orders or warnings are necessary, Cal Fire said.

The fire was first reported on Twitter at 3:08 p.m. near Highway 29 and Main Street. It has burned 20 acres and is 50 percent contained.

Cal Fire said forward progress on the fire has been stopped. Firefighters will remain at the scene mopping up hot spots and finishing containment. There have been no reported injures or structure damage.

Cal Fire advised people to be cautious in the area and to be prepared to yield to first responders. Lower Lake is located about 35 miles north of Santa Rosa.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.