10 arrested in connection with dozens of Bay Area burglaries

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Ten people are facing charges in connection with dozens of burglaries around San Jose.

Police say the crew has been responsible for dozens of commercial burglaries not only in Santa Clara County but throughout the East Bay.

The burglary crew targeted bike shops, construction sites, and the school districts.

The investigation began in January of this year.

“We’re very happy that we put a dent. There’s a lot more work to do. These crews are prolific and there’s other crews out there that this is the reason why we establish our BP unit and they will go out and find the next crew and try to take them out one by one,” said Chief Eddie Garcia with the San Jose Police Department.

The suspects face a number of charges including burglary, possession of stolen property, firearms, and drugs.

Latest News Headlines: