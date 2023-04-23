PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Petaluma police arrested 10 drivers for driving under the influence Saturday night, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Four officers conducted a DUI Saturation Patrol between 4 p.m. and 2 a.m. During those 10 hours, officers arrested 10 drivers for alcohol related offenses, PPD said.

Seven of those drivers were arrested for driving while being over the 0.08-percent blood level limit. Two drivers were under the legal limit of blood levels but were found to be in violation of their DUI probation which prohibits any level of alcohol, police said.

One driver was a 16-year-old who was found to be driving without a license while being at 0.06-percent blood alcohol level. According to Petaluma police, this amount of DUI arrests made is the most in one night since officers arrested nine drivers last Thanksgiving night.