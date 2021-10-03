10 people injured after car crashes into San Leandro 7-Eleven

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Several people were injured after a car crashed into a 7-Eleven store in San Leandro Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
Around 4:17 p.m., Alameda County fire crews responded to the 7-Eleven store on E 14th Street.
Ten people were injured and six were transported to local hospitals for minor to moderate injuries.
Alameda County fire officials shared a photo of the aftermath of the damage done.
San Leandro police is now investigating.
No other details were immediately available.