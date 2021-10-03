10 people injured after car crashes into San Leandro 7-Eleven

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Alameda County Fire

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Several people were injured after a car crashed into a 7-Eleven store in San Leandro Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Around 4:17 p.m., Alameda County fire crews responded to the 7-Eleven store on E 14th Street.

Ten people were injured and six were transported to local hospitals for minor to moderate injuries.

💻 Find today’s top stories on KRON4.com for the Bay Area and beyond.
📲 Download the KRON4 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for KRON4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

Alameda County fire officials shared a photo of the aftermath of the damage done.

San Leandro police is now investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News