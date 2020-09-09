10 years later: Remembering San Bruno pipeline explosion victims

SAN BRUNO (AP/KRON) — Ten years ago, a natural gas pipeline explosion killed eight people and destroyed dozens of homes in the San Francisco suburb of San Bruno, California on September 9.

A 30-inch natural gas pipeline owned by Pacific Gas & Electric exploded in the Crestmoor neighborhood in 2010. The California Public Utilities Commission fined the company $1.6 billion and PG&E has spent hundreds of millions of dollars settling victims’ lawsuits.

Jurors convicted PG&E of obstruction and five counts of pipeline safety violations, including failing to gather information to evaluate potential gas line threats and deliberately not classifying a gas line as high risk.

In a statement released in 2015, PG&E Chairman and CEO Tony Earley said:

“Since the 2010 explosion of our natural gas transmission pipeline in San Bruno, we have worked hard to do the right thing for the victims, their families and the community of San Bruno. We are deeply sorry for this tragic event and we have dedicated ourselves to re-earning the trust of our customers and the communities we serve. The lessons of this tragic event will not be forgotten.” PG&E Chairman and CEO Tony Earley on April 9, 2015

In 2012, a plaque was placed in San Bruno City Park to remember the victims.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

