SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspected Santa Rosa street racer is recovering from major injuries after he lost control of his car and careened into several trees, according to police.

Witnesses told police that they saw two cars racing on Highway 12 near Calistoga Road when the grisly crash happened around 12:43 a.m. Wednesday.

“The driver of the Infiniti was traveling westbound on Highway 12 at speeds in excess of 90-100 mph just prior to the collision,” the Santa Rosa Police Department wrote.

“The driver lost control of the Infinity sedan before striking the center median and traveling across the number one and number two westbound lanes of Highway 12. The vehicle left the roadway colliding into several trees and landscaping and ultimately coming to rest in the Safeway parking lot,” SRPD wrote.

(Image courtesy Santa Rosa Police Department)

The injured driver was pinned inside his Infinity and had to be extricated by emergency responders. He suffered major head injuries and was transported to a hospital. The driver was listed in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

SRPD Traffic Accident Investigators took over the investigation and are still attempting to identify the injured driver. “This investigation is still ongoing at this time as they work to positively identify the driver and determine if alcohol played a factor in the collision,” police wrote.