100 public health workers hired for San Francisco’s Tenderloin emergency

FILE – San Francisco Mayor London Breed listens during a briefing outside City Hall in San Francisco on Dec. 1, 2021. A fed-up Breed announced Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, San Francisco will dramatically crack down on open drug use and sales and illegal vending of stolen goods that’s fueled smash and grab robberies. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – One hundred public health workers were hired by the city of San Francisco in an expedited process, Mayor London Breed’s office announced Tuesday.

The professionals are half of the total staff to be on-boarded to the city’s department of public health (DPH) and department of human resources (DHR) to assist with the response to the emergency in the Tenderloin that Breed declared in December.

Breed declared the emergency due to the rash of drug overdoses in the neighborhood. In San Francisco for the past two years, more people have died of drug overdoses than of COVID-19.

The mass hiring is reminiscent of when, after Breed declared a state of emergency due to the pandemic, the city hired 200 nurses in a 45-day period.

The mayor’s office claims that hiring 200 workers would have taken “at least six months” without Breed exercising her emergency powers, “instead of less than three.”

“The expedited hiring of these behavioral health workers is proof that when we cut through bureaucracy and aggressively address our City’s most pressing needs, we can make real, tangible change and deliver services faster,” Breed stated.

The 200 positions include behavioral health workers, pharmacists, “and others who can build out the programs and services needed to expand the City’s behavioral health services and enact the vision of Mental Health SF.”

Mental Health SF was 2019 legislation that passed unanimously to expand the city’s mental health services. Championed by District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who represents the Mission neighborhood on the board, implementation was spotty because of the pandemic.

Ronen, usually a critic of the mayor, stated she’s glad things are moving a-pace.

“For years DPH has had hundreds of funded but unfilled positions in the Department,” Ronen stated. “The biggest challenge to implementing Mental Health SF has been the limited clinical staff to run all parts of the system of care. Thanks to the Emergency Declaration in the Tenderloin, we will save years of red tape and have the team in place that we need to get individuals off the streets and into the proper level of care to treat their mental illness and addiction.”