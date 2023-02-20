OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Police are searching for the driver of a car that hit and killed a 100-year-old man in Oakland on Sunday morning. The collision was reported just after 7 a.m. near the intersection of 19th and Harrison streets, near Snow Park and Lake Merritt.

Officers found the man with severe head trauma and emergency personnel provided aid, but he died at the scene. The centenarian, whose name was not released, was a resident of Oakland.

The vehicle that hit him fled the scene and is a tan or white Mini Cooper, according to police. It’s not known if alcohol or drugs factored in the collision. The victim’s identity is being withheld until notifications to the family are made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.