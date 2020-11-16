100-year-old Mountain View tennis player defying odds

LOS ALTOS, Ca. (KRON) — With each stroke of the racket, Mountain View’s Lloyd Lettis is defying odds.

“I’m amazed,” said Lloyd’s son Bill Lettis.

Lettis just turned 100-years-old last month, and he’s still playing tennis.

“I just enjoy coming out for the fresh air and talking to my friends,” said Lloyd Lettis.

Lettis takes part in some friendly competition at Los Altos High School three mornings a week.

“My dad is very independent. He still drives himself to the store, to tennis. It scares my sister and I,” said Bill Lettis.

Lloyd Lettis says staying active and getting plenty of sleep are two of his secrets to a long life.

“I actually try to keep from doing anything stupid,” said Lettis.

The WWII veteran and Cal alum married his college sweetheart. The couple has 4 children, 14 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

“My Dad’s key to life is having fun and being happy,” said Bill Lettis.

Even at 100, Lloyd Lettis is happiest on the go. He still plays competitive bridge, volunteers at the library, and before COVID, went to all of the Cal football games.

“2020 has been a very bad year ha ha as far as I’m concerned,” said Lettis.

However, Lettis says he still has plenty to be grateful for: another day of tennis, another year of health, and a century of life in the books.

“I think he’ll be around for 10 more years at least,” said Bill Lettis.