1,000 farm workers getting vaccinated this weekend in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — 1,000 farm workers will receive the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend in Santa Clara County.

Shots will be offered on Sunday, Feb. 28 and Wednesday, March 3.

The United Farm Workers, UFW Foundation, Monterey Mushrooms and County of Santa Clara worked together to launch the vaccination clinic for farm workers at the Monterey Mushrooms facility in Morgan Hill.

Organizers are hoping this clinic will serve as a model for collaboration in other regions of the state.

Vaccines will be offered beginning Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Monterey Mushrooms facility located at 642 Hale Ave. in Morgan Hill.