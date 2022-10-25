AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — The American Canyon Police Department has arrested 22-year-old Marc Silvio Chicklero for stealing $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Walmart and being in possession of narcotics, ACPD announced in a Facebook post Tuesday.

The theft took place on the evening of Saturday, October 22. At 10:45 p.m. ACPD was called to an ongoing theft incident at Walmart in American Canyon.

Officers located Chicklero, a Martinez resident, as he was placing stolen items into his car, police said. A police K9 named Brick assisted in the investigation and alerted officers to a car door.

KRON On is streaming news live now

ACPD said officers located a handgun with no identifiable serial number in the glove compartment. Officers believed Chicklero was in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, and prescription pills intended for sale.

ACPD says Chicklero has prior felony convictions.