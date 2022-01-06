$10,000 reward offered for information in fatal shooting of Alameda County sheriff’s recruit

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting that killed an Alameda County Sheriff’s recruit.

On Thursday evening, the Alameda County Deputy Sheriff’s Association announced that the reward would be offered to find the killer of David Nguyen.

Those with information are asked to contact the CHP Golden Gate Division.

The Alameda County Deputy Sheriff’s Association has announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the killer of David V. Nguyen. Please contact @CHP_GoldenGate with info. pic.twitter.com/qeAzFc0x6H — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) January 7, 2022

The 28-year-old recruit was shot and killed on Tuesday evening while driving home from work.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on I-580 west on the MacArthur Maze before the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza.

Officials say the shooter fired into Nguyen’s car, which caused him to crash into the guardrail.

Nguyen was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.