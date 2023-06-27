(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department released surveillance photographs Tuesday of two people who were seen in the area of a homicide scene moments before a deadly shooting.

The homicide victim, Matheus Gaidos, killed on the 400 block of 26th Street on June 21 just before 6:30 p.m. Gaidos, 27, worked as a florist and was delivering flowers in the Koreatown neighborhood when he was slain.

OPD and CrimeStoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

“The Oakland Police Department is releasing these pictures in hopes the community can help identify these individuals who were walking in the area prior to the homicide of Matheus Gaidos,” OPD wrote.

The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify these two people.

Surveillance video obtained by KRON4 shows Gaidos was delivering flowers in front of Telegraph Apartments Wednesday when a man and woman strolled past him while walking a dog. The couple stopped walking, a verbal argument ensued, and the man handed the dog leash off to the woman. Video shows the victim threw a flower bouquet at the man, and the man responded by pulling out a gun, and opening fire.

The killer can be seen in the video running away from the crime scene.

So far, no arrests have been made.

“It brings me to tears, this man on his job … within 10 seconds he was dead,” said Courtney Russell of Koreatown Northgate Oakland, a nonprofit community organization that put up more than 60 surveillance cameras in the area to help police detectives solve crimes.

Russell was born and raised in Oakland. She said, “There’s a lot of good people that live in Oakland that want to live their lives … and don’t want to feel like everytime they get out of their car there’s a potential for them to be assaulted, or their car broken into, or be killed.”

The victim’s friends wrote on social media that he was a kind person who moved from Brazil to California to escape violence in his home country.

Oakland homicide victim Matheus Gaidos was delivering flowers when he was slain. (Image via Facebook / Matheus Gaidos)

Oakland police did not confirm if the man and woman in the surveillance images released Tuesday were the same as the dog walkers recorded on surveillance cameras.

If you know the the identities of the people on the photographs, or have information about the case, you are urged to call OPD’s Homicide Unit at 510-238-3821, or the TIP LINE at 510-238-7950.

Oakland City Council member Carroll Fife wrote, “This was a deeply tragic loss of life stemming from a verbal altercation. My heart goes out to the victim’s family and friends. I’m confident that the homicide team will close out this senseless violent act swiftly and successfully.”