$10,000 reward to find freeway shooter who killed Milpitas man

A mayor in the South Bay is offering a reward for information to find the gunman responsible for a man’s death.

30-year-old Matthew Rios of Milpitas was driving home on Interstate-680 last Monday when someone fired shots at his car.

CHP officers found Rios dead in his car in the center median north of Landess Avenue.

Milpitas Mayor Rich Tran says $10,000 will be given to someone who can help police catch the shooter.

This call for help comes after police still have no suspects in last week’s deadly shooting along I-680.

The mayor is hoping this reward will help bring justice to the 30-year-old victims’ family.

“We care about each other, and we look after each other and so this reward is hopefully something that will lead to justice for the family,” Mayor Tran said.

Tran says the money will not come from taxpayers or the city. However, people in the community have been offering contributions to help Rios’ family in their search for justice.

“We really want to show the whole Bay Area and the region that we’re not going to allow for these types of acts to occur,” Tran said.

So far, police do not have any suspects in this case.

Rios’ death was one of six freeway shootings in the Bay Area in the span of about a week.

The South Bay was the setting for half of them.

The CHP is still looking for information and seeking witnesses in these freeway shootings.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to give them a call.

