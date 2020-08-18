$100,000 reward offered to help solve murder of 6-year-old boy in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police are offering a $100,000 reward in the unsolved murder of 6-year-old Jace Young, who was killed while at a 4th of July party in San Francisco.

According to San Francisco police, Jace was at a holiday party with family lighting off fireworks when he was hit by a stray bullet and later died.

A man was also injured.

It happened just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Whitfield Court and La Salle Avenue.

No suspect information has been released.

The San Francisco Police Department recently announced the $100,000 reward for information leading to the ID, arrest, and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for Jace’s murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Timothy Kiely with SFPD’s Homicide Detali at 415-553-9099 during business hours, or by calling the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or by sending a text to TIP411 and beginning the text message with SFPD.

SFPD Offers Reward in the Homicide case of 6 year old Jace Young from July 4th 2020. $100,000.00 Reward offered in the Homicide case of 6 year old Jace Young. pic.twitter.com/NSs5G7ZliT — Capt.Troy Dangerfield (@1YCEU) August 18, 2020

Latest Stories: