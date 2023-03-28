SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police announced a $100,000 reward on Tuesday with hopes of catching the killer responsible for a quadruple shooting in a San Francisco park.

The victims were playing basketball in Alice Chalmers Park on April 3, 2022 when a brazen gunman opened fire in broad daylight. Brandon Alexander Cheese, 22, and Kieran Carlson, 20, were killed. Two more victims were shot in the melee and survived.

The killer slipped away from the Crocker-Amazon neighborhood before San Francisco Police Department officers arrived. Nearly one year later, no arrests have been made.

Brandon Cheese smiles with his young daughter. (Image courtesy Silvia Lopez)

The SFPD announced the reward has been increased from $50,000 to $100,000 for information that helps crack the case. “The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Kieran Carlson and Brandon Alexander Cheese,” Officer Niccole Pacchetti wrote.

Cheese’s 2-year-old daughter, Nylah, has struggled to understand why her father is gone.

Nylah gives her father, Brandon Alexander Cheese, a kiss. (Photo courtesy Silvia Lopez)

“Our family is shattered,” Cheese’s sister, Silvia Lopez, previously told KRON4. “There is nothing worse than having a 2-year-old ask, when is dad coming home? These people have caused irreversible damage to a child who had a wonderful relationship with her dad that should have lasted her entire life.”

“I want justice for my brother. I love my brother so much. Someone has to know some information,” Lopez said.

SFPD crime bulletin

Police said the gunmen’s getaway vehicle was a silver Honda Accord.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Sergeant Nico Discenza #485 of the San Francisco Police Department at 1-415-553-9069, calling the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444, or by sending a text message to Text-A-Tip to 847411 (TIP411) and beginning the text message with “SFPD.”