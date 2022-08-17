Officers recovered over two pounds of cocaine, $320,000 in cash, and firearms on Aug. 16 (Santa Rosa Police Department).

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department responded to a residential burglary alarm on Tuesday and looked into a possible drug trafficking case after finding a “large quantity” of narcotics inside the home, the department announced in a Nixle alert. After obtaining a search warrant, officers found and recovered $320,000 in cash, a container with three pounds of suspected cocaine, 2.2 pounds of packaged cocaine, two handguns, one AR-style rifle, and ammunition.

Police said the estimated street value of the cocaine is $100,000. Other items recovered indicated they were used for drug sales, such as packaging material and a digital scale.

The incident began when officers responded to a possible residential burglary around 10:30 a.m. When police arrived at the residence on the 1900 block of Fountainview Circle, they noticed the garage door was open, and the door that leads inside the house was unlocked.

After a protective sweep of the residence, officers did not find a suspect, and the homeowner wasn’t home. However, during a search, police found the suspected narcotics in plain sight, which prompted Santa Rosa narcotics detectives to investigate.

Authorities later identified the homeowner as 39-year-old Ray Williams who is a convicted felon. He was contacted by detectives via cell phone and agreed to meet with Santa Rosa police. Williams was then arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail for the following charges:

Narcotics trafficking

Possession of drugs with a loaded firearm

Convicted felon in possession of firearms and ammunition

Possession of an assault rifle

A photo posted by the Santa Rosa Police Department shows the cocaine that was recovered, the firearms, and stacks of hundred-dollar bills.