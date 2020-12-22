101 shooting: Police investigate homicide in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A homicide investigation is underway following a freeway shooting Monday night along U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. near Cesar Chavez, according to preliminary information from the CHP.

One person is dead and a second was wounded by gunfire, CHP Officer Jonathan Franzen said.

