101 shooting: Police investigate homicide in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A homicide investigation is underway following a freeway shooting Monday night along U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco, California Highway Patrol officials said.
The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. near Cesar Chavez, according to preliminary information from the CHP.
One person is dead and a second was wounded by gunfire, CHP Officer Jonathan Franzen said.
Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.
