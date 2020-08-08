101-year-old WWII veteran visits Bay Area during national tour

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Led by a police escort, a South Bay motorcycle club and dozens of World War II era classic cars, the “Go Sidney No Regrets Tour” set out for San Francisco and Sausalito after setting out from San Jose — but not before the caravan’s namesake, Sidney Walton, was honored by fellow veterans outside his hotel.

He may be 101 years old, but Sidney Walton can still carry a tune.

Among the oldest World War II veterans, Walton is driving across the country with his son Paul, ambassadors for all World War II vets to build awareness of their dwindling numbers and the sacrifices they made.

“You joined the Army nine months before Pearl Harbor. Why did you join the army?”

“To fight Hitler!”

Born on Feb. 11, 1919, Walton broke an ankle the night he was supposed to ship out to the Battle of the Bulge.

He never heard from his unit again while serving in China, Burma and India.

As to why he’s calling his latest mission the “No Regrets” tour?

“You’ve always told us about your regret that you never met Civil War veterans,” Sidney’s son Paul said. “You had a change to meet Civil War veterans and you never did. And that’s why you’re on tour meeting all 50 governors in all 50 states, because you want to give everyone an opportunity to meet a World War II veteran.”

His sense of humor intact, Sidney says the best way to live to 101 is to first get to 100.

Latest News Headlines: