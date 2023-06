SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Italian Athletic Club is celebrating its 102nd annual Statuto Race Sunday which is set to start at 9 a.m. on Union Street.

The Statuto Race commemorates the creation of the first Italian constitution and is a long-standing tradition in San Francisco. Festa Italiana is also kicking off Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drivers are advised to expect traffic and road closures throughout the day.