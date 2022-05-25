SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Sonoma County man was arrested Wednesday for selling “large amounts” methamphetamines and cocaine, Santa Rosa police announced in a Nixle alert. The arrest comes after a narcotics investigation from April that led police to 46-year-old Dionicio Carranza Villalobos.

Detectives exercised a search warrant at Villalobos’ residence on Lazzini Avenue, according to police. After police detained him there, the following items were recovered:

7 small bags containing 2 pounds of cocaine

3 small bags containing over 1 pound of meth

1/4 pound of heroin

$10,000 in cash

ammunition

Police also found evidence that indicated illegal drug sales, including packaging material, cell phones, and scales to weigh drugs. Authorities said Villalobos was determined to be selling these narcotics in Santa Rosa and its surround areas.

Villalobos was booked into Sonoma Jail for possession for sale of meth, cocaine, heroin, and felony child endangerment, police said. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this drug bust is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department (707) 543-3600.