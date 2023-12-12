(KRON) — Approximately $10,000 worth of designer jackets were stolen from a Santa Rosa store on Monday, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. Four people were arrested in connection with the theft.

SRPD responded to the 2400 block of Magowan Drive at 11:50 a.m. Monday for the report of a retail theft. Witnesses told police that two men went into a clothing store and stole dozens of designer jackets.

The suspects ran from the store and into a waiting car that was driven by a female suspect, witnesses said. The business claims the jackets were worth about $10,000.

Officers obtained the suspect vehicle’s license plates and stopped the car on Monday evening near Cleveland Avenue and College Avenue. The same female suspect was driving it, SRPD said.

Police searched the car and found one of the jackets, methamphetamine, and evidence of identity theft and check fraud. Two passengers were arrested for crimes unrelated to the jacket thefts. The driver was arrested and identified as Stephanie de Soto, 38, of Santa Rosa.

SRPD detectives were able to identify the two men accused of the burglary and learned that they were staying in separate rooms in a motel on the 3100 block of Santa Rosa Avenue. Detectives served search warrants and arrested Kenneth Torres, 47, of Santa Rosa and Randall Hendry, 40, of Santa Rosa. Another woman present at the time was arrested in connection with the jacket theft as well.

Hendry, Torres and de Soto were arrested on counts of organized retail theft with intent to sell. Hendry and Torres were also arrested for burglary, grand theft and conspiracy.

Police said about 75% of the jackets were not present and are believed to have been sold. The rest of the clothing was recovered by detectives.