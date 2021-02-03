Richmond police offer $10K reward to solve murder of ex-NFL player Terrell Roberts

RICHMOND (BCN) – Richmond police on Wednesday announced a $10,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest and charging of whoever is responsible for the fatal shooting of a former National Football League player at his grandmother’s home in 2019.

Terrell Roberts, 38, a former defensive back for the Cincinnati Bengals, died in a shooting reported around 4:10 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2019, in the 1200 block of Fascination Circle.

Officers arrived and found Roberts in the backyard of the home and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators eventually determined the shooting happened after some sort of dispute in the area of the garage and Roberts then stumbled to the backyard where officers found him.

Detectives identified a person of interest in the killing but the case remains unsolved.

Anyone who has information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact Detective Mike Sagan at (510) 620-6622 or msagan@richmondpd.net or call the anonymous tip line at (510) 307-8177.

Roberts graduated from El Cerrito High School and played college football at Oregon State University. He signed in 2003 with the Bengals, who released him two years later.