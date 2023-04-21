(KRON) — The Pacifica Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an attempted murder suspect. He is wanted by the PPD as well as the U.S. Marshal’s Service for the alleged attempted murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend in 2016.

Ricardo “Ricky” Leo Colindres is described as a 33-year-old man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Officials said Colindres knows he is wanted and therefore may have altered his appearance. Officials said he is known to frequent Las Vegas.

(Pacifica Police Department)

On April 27, 2016, Colindres allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend, who was pregnant at the time, in the head, Pacifica police officials said. The victim and the child survived the attack. He also has family in the Brisbane area and parts of the Central Valley.

Colindres is wanted on two counts of attempted murder and attempted kidnapping and has been featured on Northern California’s Most Wanted List.

Officials consider Colindres armed and dangerous. The gun Colindres allegedly used in the attempted murder has not been recovered, police said. They advise anyone who sees him not to approach. Instead, call 911, the U.S. Marshals at 1800-336-0102 of the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314.