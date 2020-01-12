$10K reward offered in Palo Alto Safeway armed robbery

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Palo Alto police have announced a $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of the three suspects responsible for an armed robbery that took place inside Safeway.

The robbery occurred at the Safeway store in the Midtown neighborhood of Palo Alto early Friday morning.

Police have also released surveillance images of the suspects.

Preliminary investigations revealed that around 12:38 a.m., three male suspects entered the Safeway store. One suspect, seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and red sneaks, took out a handgun and ordered an employee on the ground near the pharmacy, which was closed and locked.

A second suspect, wearing a yellow hoodie with a Tommy Hilfiger logo, dark pants and black shoes, broke the glass door of the pharmacy and entered. He then stole an unknown amount of prescription drugs.

Police say the third suspect, seen wearing a red hoodie, grey pants and white sneakers, acted as a lookout near the front of the store.

The three suspects ran out of the store and fled in a red two-door pickup truck that was seen traveling eastbound on Oregon Expressway. The truck was described as an early 2000 model Ford or Chevrolet.

No one was injured.

Video surveillance shows on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 9:44 p.m., several hours prior to the armed robbery, two of the suspects went into the Safeway store. The suspects took food items then fled the store without paying.

All three suspects are Hispanics men in their 20s, ranging in height from 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 with medium builds.

Due to the seriousness of the crime and the fact that a gun was used, police are now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can leave a voicemail to (650) 383-8984.