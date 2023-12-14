(KRON) — Three people were arrested Wednesday after police found approximately 600 pounds of copper wire inside a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop, according to the San Pablo Police Department.

San Pablo police officers on patrol spotted the stolen vehicle on Dec. 13 and conducted a traffic stop. Three suspects inside were detained, authorities said, while the officers searched the stolen vehicle.

Police located the 600 pounds of copper wire, and an AT&T representative identified it as stolen from the telecommunications company, San Pablo PD said. The representative said that the wire was worth around $10,000.

(Photo: San Pablo Police Department)

The copper wire was returned to AT&T, and the stolen vehicle was returned to the owner, police said. The three suspects were booked into county jail.