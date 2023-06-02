The Nug dispensary was burglarized in May (Photo courtesy of The Nug).

(KRON) — A cannabis dispensary was broken into after an early morning burglary, the El Cerrito Police Department (ECPD) announced Thursday in a Nixle alert. Around 5:01 a.m. on May 22, The Nug had its front window smashed in by a vehicle, and a store spokesperson says approximately $10,000 worth of product from the dispensary was stolen.

Three vehicles with a total of at least six suspects were reported at the dispensary that morning, according to ECPD. One of those vehicles rammed into the front window. All three vehicles drove away from the scene, and no arrests have been made at this time.

The Nug shared a photo from its surveillance footage of one of the suspects (below).

(Photo courtesy of The Nug)

The thieves used a vehicle to ram through a wall, the spokesperson said. They were then able to gain entry. A security guard was present at the time and was able to hit a “panic button.” ECPD arrived within about 8-9 minutes.

Damage to the business is likely triple the amount of the $10K that was stolen, The Nug said in a statement to KRON4. The suspects did not gain access to the store’s vault and inventory.

The Nug is located at 11888 San Pablo Ave. The dispensary has other locations in Alameda, Oakland, Redding, Sacramento and San Leandro.